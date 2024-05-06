"No shortage of teachers"
Career changer: “Didn’t want to take anyone’s job”
White hoodie, shoulder bag, sneakers, hair tied up in a bun - this is how casual Helmut Petter-Weißenbacher, a career changer, looks at BORG Althofen. How he feels in the classroom, what he says about the daily PE lesson and why he decided to become a teacher.
120 pupils, 19 teachers - including one career changer. Helmut Petter-Weißenbacher studied sports science, worked as a coach for many years and has been teaching at BORG Althofen since this school year - movement and sport in the gym and theory of sport in the classroom. We met him for an interview about his new career.
"Krone": What was your previous profession?
Helmut Petter-Weißenbacher: I am, or was, a sports scientist and worked as a coach for an Austrian sports federation for 16 years. I was responsible for a number of areas: "Active and healthy in the workplace" and "Active in apprenticeships", for example. I've been doing gymnastics with apprentices since 2008, so I was already working with young people before that.
Why did you want to become a teacher?
It just happened that way. I reached my professional limits five years ago and reduced my hours. Then came corona and it took a while for my motivation to come back and I said, okay, I want to do more again. Then I asked myself the question: what do I do now - go back to the company at 100% or do something completely different? So I looked around, found out about the career changer program and applied - and they wanted me!
How did the application process work?
When applying to be a lateral entrant, you have to send in a two-minute motivational video - I was in the woods with the dog at 7.30 in the morning, in the middle of the snow, and recorded the video there, discarded it straight away and re-recorded it. I had a few technical problems when sending it in - it was quite a challenge until the video arrived in Vienna (laughs). This was followed by tests, personal interviews and then I was certified as a lateral entrant!
Did you get the job you wanted?
When the positions were advertised, BORG Althofen was my favorite because ten hours were advertised. It was a perfect fit for me. I also applied to NMS St. Veit for a full teaching commitment (22 hours, note), I was called by the BORG and invited to an interview - and they wanted me. I don't know why (laughs). I was very flexible from the start and said I'd be happy to do it, but it didn't have to be - I didn't want to take anything away from anyone. If a young teacher wants to do the job, then they should have the chance! In my old job I was in the gym for 22 hours, now I have eleven and a half hours with the subjects of movement and sport and theory of sport, which is a lot less. I'm also self-employed as a life and social counselor.
I don't want to torture the children. I want them to enjoy exercise. That's my goal!
Helmut Petter-Weißenbacher, Quereinsteiger
In the induction phase, i.e. the first year, mentors are available to lateral entrants. How does that work?
If I have any questions or need help, I can turn to my mentor at any time, she supports me very well. The team here is really perfect, I was well received and we never had any problems.
What do you want to achieve in your work with children and young people?
As a PE teacher, I'm very well trained, including in the area of health. I don't want to torture the children. I want them to enjoy exercise. That's my goal! I think they take to it well - so far we haven't had any difficulties. My mission, if you like, is that I might be able to get a few pupils to take the entrance exam for sport - then we can train for it together.
What do you enjoy most about your new job?
Probably that I can accompany the students for longer. I only ever accompanied the apprentices for a few weeks - now I'm in constant contact with my students, I can see any shortcomings, eliminate them and gradually build them up. Interpersonal relationships and trust also play a big role - I let them make their own decisions and have never had to raise my voice. I really enjoy it.
What has been a big challenge as a teacher so far?
There haven't been any major problems so far - I can't really say anything negative! If there are problems, you can solve them. But the premises are fine, the staff are fine, I'm fine - I hope the pupils are fine too (laughs). I had time to look at the job for the first year. Now I would have the chance to go back, but there's no need.
Girls dance and do yoga, boys play soccer - that's what gym classes look like in many schools. Does that make sense?
No, it's not. I rarely have soccer. It's important that the lessons are multi-sport. I mix it up. The basics have to be right, of course - coordination, throwing, running, jumping. There are sometimes difficulties because the young people don't have their bodies under control and lack body awareness. Corona has probably contributed a little to this - we are now trying to eradicate this. Back and spine health, apparatus gymnastics, fascia rolls, balance, flexibility, strength training, obstacle courses - I include these topics! Coordination, strength, endurance - this is the order in which the training takes place.
You also teach sports theory, what topics are covered in this subject?
I can pass on what I have actually learned to the students in this free subject. We learn the theory behind the movement - i.e. about methodology, mechanics, training theory, the active and passive musculoskeletal system, but healthy nutrition and doping in sport are also topics. For example, we visited a fitness center. And we go through organization in sport: How is a sports club structured? This subject is not only chosen by students who want to work in the sports sector later on!
There have been discussions for years about a daily gym class - would it make sense and be feasible?
It is important for children to exercise regularly - in any case! The question with the daily gym class is how this could be implemented. There is sometimes a lack of space, the gym has to be usable. If the conditions were right, that would be perfect, of course! The World Health Organization prescribes 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week. And that's just the basic foundation for staying healthy.
Petter-Weißenbacher is described by a colleague as a "teacher like any other". Apart from individual problems with lateral entrants, the mood in the state's classrooms is generally good and expectations have been positively exceeded, confirms Carinthia's Director of Education, Isabella Penz. Only two of the 52 certified lateral entrants quit during the current school year. By way of comparison, around 700 career changers started throughout Austria last fall, almost 30 of whom are currently no longer teachers.
According to Penz, there is no shortage of teachers in Carinthia anyway - a term that is almost overused nationwide - but there are "isolated needs in certain subjects, for example in the current school year in science subjects, IT, physical education and sport for women as well as art and design and music education."
Penz only identifies a "minor, quantitative" de facto shortage in the minority school system, as knowledge of Slovenian is a prerequisite in addition to the teacher's own combination of subjects. However, this shortage is also manageable.
While in urban areas such as Klagenfurt and Villach, up to 30 applications were received for one advertised position in some cases, the picture is completely different in other regions of Carinthia: "In a few districts, a regional shortage of valid applications was identified," says Penz: "In the districts of Spittal, Hermagor and, in some cases, Wolfsberg, there were fewer applications than in the other districts." The reasons for this are a lack of infrastructure in peripheral regional locations, remoteness and difficult accessibility to the respective schools. "In these cases, positions could be covered by regionally based lateral entrants."
Incidentally: on average, 4.6 applications were received for each advertised position in Carinthia.
