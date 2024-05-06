Career changer: “Didn’t want to take anyone’s job”

Did you get the job you wanted?

When the positions were advertised, BORG Althofen was my favorite because ten hours were advertised. It was a perfect fit for me. I also applied to NMS St. Veit for a full teaching commitment (22 hours, note), I was called by the BORG and invited to an interview - and they wanted me. I don't know why (laughs). I was very flexible from the start and said I'd be happy to do it, but it didn't have to be - I didn't want to take anything away from anyone. If a young teacher wants to do the job, then they should have the chance! In my old job I was in the gym for 22 hours, now I have eleven and a half hours with the subjects of movement and sport and theory of sport, which is a lot less. I'm also self-employed as a life and social counselor.