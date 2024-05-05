Austrian Kiwi helped put up the maypole

He didn't notice much of the exhausting physical exertion: Social media star Johnny Balchin alias "The Austrian Kiwi". He had plenty to do himself. Because there were also hundreds of fans among the 10,000 or so guests. Of course, they recognized their idol immediately - even on the way to the grilled chicken stand. Nevertheless, they did not miss the opportunity to take selfies with the internet star on the spot. Balchin enjoyed the hustle and bustle, as he has become famous for his cheerful videos about Austrian customs and folk festivals.