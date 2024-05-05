On the Stiegl meadow
Austrian Kiwi helped put up the maypole
The Stiegl maypole has been standing in all its glory on the brewery grounds since 2 p.m. today, Sunday. Internet star "The Austrian Kiwi" also dropped by for the big celebration.
The Stiegl maypole festival attracted a record number of visitors this year: around 10,000 visitors came to the brewery grounds on Sunday to watch the Grödig rural youth put up the maypole on the Stiegl meadow. Muscle power was required, as this year's maypole weighed 1600 kilograms. At around 2 p.m., the time had finally come: the 30-metre-high trunk had been successfully hoisted into a vertical position by the 50 men and only needed to be secured.
As tradition demands, there were several treats on the tree. They then had to be retrieved from the lofty heights by brave maypole climbers. This was no easy task, as the early summer weather demanded a great deal of strength and sweat from the guests who were not afraid of heights.
He didn't notice much of the exhausting physical exertion: Social media star Johnny Balchin alias "The Austrian Kiwi". He had plenty to do himself. Because there were also hundreds of fans among the 10,000 or so guests. Of course, they recognized their idol immediately - even on the way to the grilled chicken stand. Nevertheless, they did not miss the opportunity to take selfies with the internet star on the spot. Balchin enjoyed the hustle and bustle, as he has become famous for his cheerful videos about Austrian customs and folk festivals.
