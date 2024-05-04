The first cockchafers swarmed out far too early for their nuptial flight: because it was so warm, they were spotted in Upper Austria as early as April 8 - and they will be out and about again in droves over the next few days and weeks. "This year is a flight year," says Michael Fritscher from the Chamber of Agriculture - every three years, the beetles swarm out in countless numbers to mate. Shortly afterwards, the female beetle lays up to 70 eggs in the soil. These develop into grubs, which become beetles again after three years.