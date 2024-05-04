Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Grubs are coming soon

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
04.05.2024 19:33

Due to the warm weather, some of the bugs were on the move a month too early to find a bride or groom. The selection was still sparse, but soon it will be teeming with cockchafers. This year is another flying year. And that only happens every three years. Then the sometimes annoying grubs arrive again.

comment0 Kommentare

The first cockchafers swarmed out far too early for their nuptial flight: because it was so warm, they were spotted in Upper Austria as early as April 8 - and they will be out and about again in droves over the next few days and weeks. "This year is a flight year," says Michael Fritscher from the Chamber of Agriculture - every three years, the beetles swarm out in countless numbers to mate. Shortly afterwards, the female beetle lays up to 70 eggs in the soil. These develop into grubs, which become beetles again after three years.

Cockchafers have favorite spots
"There are hotspots, for example in the Rohrbach district or in Grünau, where there are large populations, and the areas are getting bigger and bigger," explains Fritscher. In their above-ground life, which lasts a maximum of six weeks, the beetles also cause damage, but most of all during their time underground. They eat the roots of grasses, but also crops and trees. "And if there are also periods with little or no rainfall, it's fatal," explains the expert. The weakened plants die. Infested areas can only be dug up mechanically to decimate the grubs.

Bark beetle also already active
Another pest is also on the move earlier this year due to the mild temperatures: the bark beetle. Last year, it was responsible for two thirds of all damage in the forest in Upper Austria.

Markus Schütz
Markus Schütz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf