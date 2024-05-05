Clinch with activists
TU Rector: “Did not adhere to agreements”
There is bad blood between the Last Generation and TU Graz: Rector Horst Bischof called a protest action by the activists during a course "disruptive shouting". In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, the TU boss now talks about the background and possible legal consequences.
"Krone": As Rector of TU Graz, do you have no sympathy for the concerns of the Last Generation activists?
Horst Bischof: I have the greatest understanding for their concerns. We were the first university to develop a roadmap to climate neutrality by 2030 and we are sticking to it. While I fully understand the cause, I don't understand the way in which it is being done.
What was the final straw for you?
We had agreed in advance on various formats that the Last Generation would carry out. It was agreed that they would go in at the beginning of the courses. A list of courses was sent out and the lecturers were also informed. However, they did not adhere to this and the courses were disrupted in the middle. One lecturer was close to a nervous breakdown - my duty of care as rector takes precedence. We also had a consensus on the stickers: they would put up their slogans with removable material and we wouldn't take them down. But they didn't stick to that either.
In response, you described the protests as "disruptive whining" - why?
If the bilateral agreement had been adhered to, nothing would have happened. But when you come in with a megaphone in the middle of a lecture, I understand that people are incredibly frightened. So I wrote a strong letter. It said that we reserved the right to take legal action. We also got a quote for the cost of removing these stickers and asked those responsible to pay for it. And yes, I did use the word "whinging" - that's how I feel with a megaphone in the lecture. But we are a long way from a lawsuit.
How did the Last Generation react to your letter?
After we sent the letter, we received a letter from the Last Generation asking us to apologize. They then contacted us and said they wanted to talk to us before going to the media. We responded positively to that. But then they went straight to the media. There, too, something was agreed that was not adhered to. I would have much preferred to keep the ball flat and not play it through the media. The last generation chose this form.
What would be a way for constructive cooperation?
A university is a place of discourse. You should talk about things, but not stand in a lecture hall with a megaphone. Young people can choose a different form of protest, but I still expect handshake quality.
