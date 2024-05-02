"Unacceptable conditions"
Sharp FPÖ criticism of the Haydn Private University
The Freedom Party identifies post haggling and bans on speaking. The educational institution clearly rejects the accusations.
The Freedom Party has sharply criticized the Joseph Haydn Private University (JHP) in Eisenstadt. Regional Managing Director Rudolf Smolej speaks of "intolerable conditions" at the educational institution. Since the appointment of Gerhard Krammer as rector, several lecturers have left the institution. FPÖ leader Alexander Petschnig sees Krammer's appointment as a post hunter. "In order to guarantee the reputation of this educational institution, independent experts should be at the top," said Petschnig.
Stasi comparison
A further point of criticism from the FPÖ relates to accusations against a lecturer who - as reported - was suspended. Students were told not to talk about the case, says Smolej, who draws comparisons to the GDR Stasi.
Objective selection procedure
The JHP emphasizes that the selection process for the appointment of the rector took months - including an international call for applications, several hearings and the involvement of independent experts. Krammer emerged as the first choice. An objective committee would also select the best-qualified applicants for vacant positions.
Investigations underway
With regard to the leave of absence, reference is made to the ongoing internal investigations by the state. The students concerned have been offered external psychological support. "In an internal, confidential information email to students, it was pointed out that the rights of those affected must be protected - in all directions - from the point of view of victim protection," it says.
