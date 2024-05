Out into nature, into the fun

The weekend has a few highlights in store. If you want to be active, you can burn off energy at the car-free cycling day at Lake Attersee or the climbing opening in Steyr, for example. Art and culture lovers will also get their money's worth, for example in Laakirchen with the Nockis or at the 1st Innviertel May Dance in the Woodstock Stadel in Ort/I., presented by the "Krone".