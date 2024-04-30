Five years of dispute over the stench of pig farming

Buchkirchen SP mayor Nikon Baumgartner finds himself in a dilemma. Following a ruling by the Federal Administrative Court, he has to revoke a decision to keep pigs on a farm. "But no one can tell me exactly what will happen to the farm. I have the feeling that the state that issued the decision is passing the buck to us and leaving us out in the cold," says the newly elected head of the village in 2021.