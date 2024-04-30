Local chief under pressure
Five years of dispute over the stench of pig farming
In the municipality of Buchkirchen (Wels-Land district), residents are fighting against the expansion of pig farming and for the mayor, who was elected three years ago, to implement a ruling by the Federal Administrative Court in August 2021. Although he promises a solution, he cannot say what it will look like.
Buchkirchen SP mayor Nikon Baumgartner finds himself in a dilemma. Following a ruling by the Federal Administrative Court, he has to revoke a decision to keep pigs on a farm. "But no one can tell me exactly what will happen to the farm. I have the feeling that the state that issued the decision is passing the buck to us and leaving us out in the cold," says the newly elected head of the village in 2021.
As a local councillor, he has always been aware of the ongoing dispute about animal husbandry and the criticism of the bad smell since 2019, but now he has to make a decision quickly. "The neighbors are threatening me with legal action if I don't revoke the decision. If I do, the owner of the stables may take legal action."
The local council recently spent an hour and a half discussing the issue. Without result. Baumgartner: "We will convene a special municipal council in May, a decision must be made." He is toying with the idea of imposing further conditions on the pig farmer. Air filter systems are being considered.
I can understand the neighbor. She must also be aware that she lives in the countryside and that pigs are kept there.
Nikon Baumgartner, SPÖ-Bürgermeister
Local resident Maria Thallinger, who took the case to the Federal Administrative Court, doesn't want to know anything about this: "The conditions are useless, the stall operators don't comply anyway. They were playing with the wrong cards from the start." She is demanding that the mayor revoke the decision and give her and her family back their quality of life: "The Federal Administrative Court has ultimately clearly stated that the stench is a health hazard."
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.