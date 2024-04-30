“Runners-up? That’s not a real title!”

krone.at: Pogoń celebrated its 75th birthday last year - in all the years since it was founded, it has only won two runners-up titles and reached three cup finals, but lost them. What will happen in Szczecin if you win this year's cup final against Wisła Krakow in Warsaw on May 2?

Gorgon: ( laughs) Then the whole city will definitely be celebrating! That's the title that can be won the quickest with just five or six games - and we actually managed to get to the final this year. There would be no excuse if we didn't make it this year. Wisła Krakow may be an opponent from the second division, but of course it's also an opponent with a very big club history and a very big fan base - it won't be a walkover. I remember how I lost with Austria against Pasching, i.e. against a third division team, in the cup final in 2013 - something like that here on May 2 would be a shame forever. That's why I hope that we leave no doubt right from the start that we absolutely want this title. It would be something really big for the club, for the fans, for the city - we could write ourselves into the history books forever. A first real title - runners-up sounds nice, but that's not a title ...