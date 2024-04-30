Kocher applies for National Bank governor

The price comparison database for food is also being coordinated. According to the SPÖ at least, there have been contradictory statements. Now you have the opportunity to clarify this. Do you think it is needed? And if it is needed, will it come?

Firstly, we already made it clear at an event last fall together with the Federal Competition Authority that there should be no public price comparison database because it does not meet the needs of all consumers who require different types of information. And there are already a number of private databases. What is now being politically coordinated is a proposal that envisages supermarkets providing the data via an interface and that a certain number of private providers of price comparison platforms, who have to meet special requirements, can receive this data and make it publicly available. We want to ensure that the focus is not only on the price, but also on the quality, the origin of the product and, of course, the quantity. These are the most important indicators for a fair price comparison. Without quality and origin, we do not have complete information, and we would be at a disadvantage, for example, with high-quality products that are produced domestically compared to cheap products from abroad. Our proposal is being politically coordinated. I very much hope that it will still be adopted, but we need a majority for it.