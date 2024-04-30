Vorteilswelt
Celebrate an exclusive party

The “Krone” and Magnum fly you to Cannes

Nachrichten
30.04.2024 05:08

Magnum, one of the most popular ice cream brands in the world, organizes one of the most dazzling and exclusive parties on the Côte d'Azur with many international celebrities every year during the Cannes Film Festival. In recent years, music stars such as Kylie Minogue, Rita Ora, JVKE and Nicole Scherzinger from the Pussycat Dolls as well as top models such as Rosie Huntington-Whitley, Lena Gercke, Miranda Kerr and Cara Delevingne and the US It girls Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have celebrated there. With the "Krone" and Magnum, you now have the unique chance to win a trip to the exclusive Magnum Euphoria & Chill Party in Cannes on May 16!

This year, the exclusive Magnum party on the beach of the Croisette in Cannes, where the new varieties Magnum Euphoria Pink Lemonade and Magnum Chill Blueberry Cookie (vegan) will be celebrated, will be even more glamorous, as numerous celebrities from all over the world and also from Austria and Germany have already announced their attendance.

We can't yet reveal who will be there on Thursday, May 16, 2024. But it will be a "once in a lifetime" experience with Magnum on the Croisette in Cannes. And with a bit of luck, you could be there.

You can see impressions of the glamorous Magnum party 2023, where a "Krone" winner and her companion were able to join in the celebrations, here:

And this is what awaits you and your companion this year in the Cannes competition organized by "Krone" and Magnum:

  • Flight from Vienna to Nice and back (there on Thursday, 16.05. - back on Friday, 17.05.2024)
  • Organized transfer from Nice to Cannes and back
  • A short break in the middle of the action in Cannes around the world-famous Cannes International Film Festival.
  • Overnight stay with breakfast in a double room in a high-quality and centrally located hotel in Cannes within walking distance of the beach and the Festival Palais.
  • 250 euros pocket money at your free disposal.
  • Access to the exclusive Magnum Euphoria & Chill Party on Thursday, May 16, with numerous celebrities, actors and top models, delicious fresh Magnum ice cream from the Magnum dipping station, exclusive long drinks and the best champagne.
Travel to Cannes with Magnum and the "Krone". (Bild: Magnum, krone kreaktiv)
Travel to Cannes with Magnum and the "Krone".
(Bild: Magnum, krone kreaktiv)

Take part and win
Take your chance and take part in the "Krone" and Magnum competition here in the form below, and with a little luck you and your companion will be flying to Cannes in a few days! Simply fill in the form below and with a little luck you will be in Cannes. The closing date for entries is May 7, 09:00.

Folgen Sie uns auf