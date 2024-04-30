The life’s work of a passionate collector

For Erich Wolf, it was not the question of financial investment that was at the forefront of his collecting activities, but rather a pure passion for contemporary art. Over the years, he has amassed a considerable number of objects that are an impressive reflection of contemporary Styrian art. Last year, Wolf donated this collection - consisting of more than 1,300 works - to the Diocese of Graz-Seckau (or the Kultum - Cultural Center at the Minorites).