Mystischer Schicksalsstein unterwegs nach London

The Stone of Destiny lies in Edinburgh Castle on April 27, 2023 during a special ceremony before being transported to Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of Britain's King Charles III. - The Stone of Destiny, a sacred slab of sandstone that became a symbol of Scottish nationhood, left Edinburgh Castle for London, where it will play a key role in King Charles III's coronation. The 152-kilogram (335-pound) stone, seized from the Scots by the king of England Edward I in 1296, is being taken to Westminster Abbey in London for the May 6 ceremony. (Photo by RUSSELL CHEYNE / POOL / AFP)

