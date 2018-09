Klagenfurt: Illegaler (21) mit Drogen aufgegriffen

Women cultivate poppy plants Wednesday April 19, 2000 near Bhopal, India. India is a key transit route in the trafficking of drugs by Afghanistan, Pakistan and Myanmar, which together produce more than 90 percent of the world's heroin. India is a producer of opium, the chief ingredient of heroin. Opium crops are usually clandestinely grown deep inside the Indian forests where detection is difficult. (AP Photo/str)

Bild: STR