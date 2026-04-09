8 cents cheaper
Prices Finally Fall: Relief at the Gas Station
Following Wednesday’s announcement of a ceasefire in the war between the U.S. and Israel against Iran, fuel prices are now showing their first sign of recovery. Although the price of crude oil had already fallen on Wednesday evening, the effect didn’t reach drivers until Thursday at noon.
The “Krone” compared prices at a gas station in northern Vienna and noted a decline for the first time on Thursday at noon. However, the differences between gasoline and diesel are significant. For gasoline and Super 95, there was a reduction of a full eight cents at once, while for diesel it was only three cents.
Gas stations are required to pass on the lower purchase prices to consumers, as mandated by a government regulation.
The reason for the delayed price adjustment: The prices for fuel available at gas stations the following day at noon are calculated the day before between 7 p.m. and midnight. If, for example, the price of crude oil drops overnight, the new prices can only be reflected the following day.
Calculation of Fuel Prices
Prices at the gas station are not directly based on the current crude oil price, but on so-called market prices for finished fuel (gasoline/diesel). These are calculated by price agencies such as Platts and Argus, and global prices are based on them.
Many oil companies use precisely the calculated average from the previous evening, as reported by the agencies, as the basis for their prices the next day. Therefore: If the crude oil price falls overnight, you won’t see it immediately at the gas station because the relevant market price for that day has already been set in advance. Only when these market prices change the next day does it affect fuel prices. Due to the fuel price cap, five cents must then be deducted from the retail prices, which is intended to reduce the profit margin.
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