No coincidence! That’s why Easter is so warm this year

“After a white Christmas in some regions, it will be very mild just in time for Easter, with temperatures above 20 degrees,” says Zimmermann. According to him, it’s no coincidence that Easter is so unusually warm this year. That’s because the holiday doesn’t have a fixed date—it’s based on the moon and always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon of spring. As a result, Easter can fall between March 22 and April 25—and the weather is just as variable.