Statement from Moscow
Russian in Lower Austria to be interrogated “without torture”
“He won’t be tortured anyway”—with this bizarre assurance from Moscow, an ongoing extradition proceeding involving a Russian living in Lower Austria has taken a new, perplexing turn.
What began as a legal review of an international request is increasingly turning into a protracted and, in parts, seemingly bizarre legal dispute.
As reported, a 49-year-old Russian businessman, who had been living quietly in Lower Austria for years, suddenly came under the scrutiny of the Russian justice system. The father of four, whose children—aged five to 17—attend school here, has held a residence permit since 2014, has lived continuously in Austria since 2017, and, according to the files, has no criminal record. Nevertheless, Interpol Moscow issued an international warrant for his arrest; Russia accuses him of criminal offenses and has seized his assets.
It all began with a threatening call
According to the defense, itallbegan with an anonymous threateningcall, apparently from Russian mafia circles: The businessman was told to transfer his assets within a short period of time—he refused. Shortly thereafter, an extradition request was received by the Vienna Regional Court for Criminal Matters.
What are the true motives?
His defense attorney, Dr. Michael Hofbauer of St. Pölten, speaks of an unlawful and politically motivated action. According to international reports, similar cases are being deliberately used to put economic pressure on Russians living abroad. For his client, everything is at stake—freedom, livelihood, and family.
A “remarkable” assurancefr
Meanwhile, the proceedings have reached a new level of escalation: The Austrian judiciary requested clarification of the charges from Moscow. From the defense’s perspective, however, the response provided little clarity. Concrete details were lacking; instead, the request essentially reiterated the demand for extradition—supplemented by the remarkable assurance that the suspect would not be tortured under any circumstances. A statement that raises more questions than it answers in the proceedings.
The man therefore remains on the international wanted list. Leaving Austria is effectively out of the question, as he would otherwise face immediate arrest. Even a planned family vacation abroad has already failed at the border—he was denied entry.
Extradition hangs like the sword of Damocles over my client.
Rechtsanwalt Dr. Michael Hofbauer
Bild: Ing. Wolfgang Mayer
The proceedings at the Vienna Regional Criminal Court were recently adjourned; Russia must provide additional information and submit more concrete documentation. Hofbauer continues to warn: “Extradition hangs over my client like the sword of Damocles.”
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