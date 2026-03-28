Russian in Lower Austria to be interrogated “without torture”

As reported, a 49-year-old Russian businessman, who had been living quietly in Lower Austria for years, suddenly came under the scrutiny of the Russian justice system. The father of four, whose children—aged five to 17—attend school here, has held a residence permit since 2014, has lived continuously in Austria since 2017, and, according to the files, has no criminal record. Nevertheless, Interpol Moscow issued an international warrant for his arrest; Russia accuses him of criminal offenses and has seized his assets.