Britons are now considering fuel rationing

Supply chains destabilized; now shortages could loom

As reported by The Guardian, the price of Brent crude has risen to $103.20 (€89.64) per barrel—nearly 50 percent higher than before the start of the Iran conflict in late February. Attacks on gas and oil fields in the United Arab Emirates and Iraq have further destabilized supply chains. The Shah gas field in the UAE has been particularly hard hit, having to halt production following a drone attack.