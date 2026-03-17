Concern in Austria
Britons are now considering fuel rationing
Experts warn: If oil and gas supplies from the Middle East remain blocked, rationing at gas stations could become a reality. Prices are already rising rapidly, and uncertainty over supplies is not only causing anxiety among drivers but also prompting a political response. Initial concrete considerations are reportedly already underway in the UK, but such a scenario also looms in Austria.
British Treasury Minister Dan Tomlinson admitted to the “Daily Mail” on Tuesday that “fuel rationing cannot be ruled out,” as global oil supplies are under massive pressure. About one-fifth of the world’s oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively blocked following the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran.
Energy rationing looms
Energy experts such as Nick Butler also warn that the closure of the strait could lead to a global oil “shortage” within weeks. Butler emphasized to the BBC: “I think it means a form of rationing. We must first protect the critical sectors—healthcare, food supply, and hospitals. After that, the government will decide how the remaining oil is distributed.”
Supply chains destabilized; now shortages could loom
As reported by The Guardian, the price of Brent crude has risen to $103.20 (€89.64) per barrel—nearly 50 percent higher than before the start of the Iran conflict in late February. Attacks on gas and oil fields in the United Arab Emirates and Iraq have further destabilized supply chains. The Shah gas field in the UAE has been particularly hard hit, having to halt production following a drone attack.
Analysts warn that diesel, jet fuel, and heating oil could become scarce, while countries in Asia are already introducing emergency measures such as power cuts and reduced working hours—such as the four-day workweek in Sri Lanka—to conserve energy.
OMV Calls for Tax Cut
Austria is also feeling the crisis: OMV CEO Alfred Stern explained in an Ö1 interview on Saturday that high fuel prices are driven by global shortages. “Only a tax cut can provide tangible relief at this time,” Stern said.
He pointed out that about 90 cents of every liter of premium gasoline goes toward taxes, while OMV retains only 25 cents for the entire production and delivery process. Government interventions such as price caps or margin restrictions would jeopardize supply security.
Politicians struggling to find solutions
Politicians are considering how to respond to rising global market prices: The FPÖ is calling for fuel tax cuts, while the SPÖ is demanding a fuel price cap designed to ensure both supply security and affordable prices.
While the UK is discussing possible rationing, Austrian consumers and businesses are also under pressure because the international situation is driving domestic prices even higher.
U.S. Advisor: Tankers Will Soon Be Able to Pass Again
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized European reluctance to secure the Strait of Hormuz. According to his advisor Kevin Hassett, the first tankers should now be able to pass through again, but Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasizes that the blockade will remain in place until the end of the war.
For the UK, this means rationing remains on the agenda—and Austria is watching developments with concern.
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