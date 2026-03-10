Elementary school students do well in math, but German is a problem subject

The cities that are at or above the state average include Vienna, Klagenfurt, Dornbirn, Bregenz, Leonding, Baden, and Krems. Klosterneuburg is particularly well above average. At the bottom of the list, on the other hand, are Wels and Traun, which lag significantly behind the respective state average in both mathematics and reading. Feldkirch, Innsbruck, Wiener Neustadt, and Steyr are also among the cities with the weaker results. Klosterneuburg, Baden, Krems, Eisenstadt, Leonding, and Klagenfurt, on the other hand, achieve top marks – they are significantly above many other cities in both mathematics and reading.