Weißmann denies
ORF general manager resigns after harassment allegations
A bombshell at Küniglberg: ORF Director General Roland Weißmann is stepping down from his post with immediate effect after 31 years with the company. The reason for this is allegations of sexual harassment of a female employee – which Weißmann denies via his lawyer. Until further notice, a long-standing ORF employee is to take over the post ...
The allegations of "inappropriate behavior" date back to the beginning of his term in 2022. The employee who made the allegations is known to the Foundation Board. Weißmann categorically denied the allegations of sexual harassment, admitting only to a brief, consensual acquaintance prior to his election as Director General. The employee is not believed to be a presenter or a well-known TV personality.
By resigning just one week before his 58th birthday, Weißmann preempted an ultimatum that the public broadcaster's highest supervisory board is said to have given him. According to ORF circles, he also confirmed the allegations in an internal Q&A session. Weißmann himself was not available for comment, but he vehemently denies the allegations via his lawyer. "Although my client has denied the allegations and no substantive review of the allegations has taken place, he announced his immediate resignation on Saturday at 11:45 a.m.," said Oliver Scherbaum. Presumably to avert damage to the company... At the same time, the lawyer announced legal action, as the ORF's approach, "as well as the reproduction of the allegations by third parties, massively violate my client's personal rights."
Intrigue before the election for director general?
The fact that the ORF made the allegations public via a press release is met with incomprehension by the lawyer and his client. "The media dissemination of the unresolved allegations can only be considered an excessive reaction, as an agreement has already been reached with the employee concerned." The Foundation Board itself intends to issue a statement at noon. The following was announced in a press release: "It is the responsibility of the ORF Foundation Board to now take the necessary steps quickly so that the allegations can be clarified transparently and thoroughly and the smooth continuation of management is guaranteed. This is ensured with Ingrid Thurnher, whom we have proposed as Director General," said Chairman Heinz Lederer. "With its decisive approach, the ORF Foundation Board is showing that it can keep a steady hand even in difficult moments," added Deputy Chairman Gregor Schütze.
It has been decided that legendary ORF presenter Ingrid Thurnher will take over on an interim basis, as she will "lead the ORF excellently thanks to her many years of experience in senior editorial positions and now more than four years on the board of directors."
It is interesting to note that the allegations, which date back four years, are only now coming to light: the names for the election of the new ORF boss must be on the table by May, and until now everything had pointed to Roland Weißmann standing for re-election. He was also considered the favorite. Lawyer Scherbaum sees "an intrigue, significantly just a few months before the election." The election will be held in August by the Foundation Board.
"Definitely a zero-tolerance policy"
This is not the first harassment scandal at ORF: for example, a former ORF manager took legal action because she felt discriminated against after she had made public the bullying and sexual harassment she had suffered at the hands of a superior. At the time, Roland Weißmann also had to testify in court. "We definitely have a zero-tolerance policy toward sexual harassment," the ORF boss, who is now himself the focus of attention, stated at the time...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.