ORF general manager resigns after harassment allegations

Intrigue before the election for director general?

The fact that the ORF made the allegations public via a press release is met with incomprehension by the lawyer and his client. "The media dissemination of the unresolved allegations can only be considered an excessive reaction, as an agreement has already been reached with the employee concerned." The Foundation Board itself intends to issue a statement at noon. The following was announced in a press release: "It is the responsibility of the ORF Foundation Board to now take the necessary steps quickly so that the allegations can be clarified transparently and thoroughly and the smooth continuation of management is guaranteed. This is ensured with Ingrid Thurnher, whom we have proposed as Director General," said Chairman Heinz Lederer. "With its decisive approach, the ORF Foundation Board is showing that it can keep a steady hand even in difficult moments," added Deputy Chairman Gregor Schütze.