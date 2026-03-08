LIVE: Here we go! Will Rapid secure a home win?

Salzburg defeated
Rapid made it into the championship group of the Austrian Bundesliga in the last round of the regular season. The Hütteldorf team celebrated a flattering 1-0 home win over Red Bull Salzburg thanks to a goal from Janis Antiste (38'). As a result, the "Bulls" lost their lead in the table and will enter the decisive phase of the season in second place, with Rapid in fifth. For the Green-Whites, it was only their fourth victory over the former serial champions in the last 39 championship duels.
The three points were secured thanks to a player who had recently been sidelined and appeared in the starting lineup for the first time since the 3-0 defeat at LASK on November 30 last year. Antiste made his comeback because it appears that the purchase obligation could be negotiated away in talks with Sassuolo after a certain number of appearances.
The striker thanked the 14,570 fans in attendance, due to the partial closure of the stadium, with a shot deflected by Tim Drexler into the far corner after an assist from Tobias Gulliksen. The Norwegian had come on in the 22nd minute for the injured Daniel Nunoo.
Salzburg missed many chances
Up to that point, Salzburg had clearly dictated the game. Rapid goalkeeper Niklas Hedl saved a great chance from Edmund Baidoo (8th minute), was on hand to stop a header from the Salzburg striker (21st minute) and also parried shots from Damir Redzic (26th minute) and Moussa Yeo (37th minute). Kerim Alajbegovic also shot well over from a promising distance. Before the goal, Rapid had only one chance to offer, a header by Kouadio Ahoussou that was disallowed by VAR for offside (28th minute).
The second half also began with a chance for Salzburg – Redzic failed to put the ball in the net when he was alone in front of Hedl (51'). Salzburg remained dominant, but apart from a missed shot from close range (73') and a header by substitute Ibrahim Konate that was disallowed by VAR for offside (93'), they did not create any more compelling chances.
Rapid's back five, with Nikolaus Wurmbrand and then Matthias Seidl defending on the right after Nunoo, held firm, securing revenge for the 1-2 defeat to Salzburg in the fall. Back then, the Hütteldorf side lost despite being the better team, this time they won despite being the worse.
SK Rapid – FC Red Bull Salzburg 1-0 (1-0)
Vienna, Allianz Stadium, 14,570, referee Lechner
Goal: 1-0 (38') Antiste
Rapid: Hedl – Cvetkovic, Raux-Yao, Ahoussou – Nunoo (22. Gulliksen), Lu. Grgic, M. Seidl, Horn (80. Gröller) – Wurmbrand (70. Dahl), Weimann (80. Kara), Antiste (70. Börkeeiet)
Salzburg: Schlager – Drexler, Gadou, Schuster, Krätzig (69. Terzic) – Diambou (60. Lukic), Bidstrup – Yeo (69. Vertessen), Alajbegovic (80. Bischoff), Redzic – Baidoo (60. Konate)
Yellow cards: Dahl , Gadou, Diambou, Bidstrup
