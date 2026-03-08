LIVE: Here we go! Will Rapid secure a home win?

Rapid made it into the championship group of the Austrian Bundesliga in the last round of the regular season. The Hütteldorf team celebrated a flattering 1-0 home win over Red Bull Salzburg thanks to a goal from Janis Antiste (38'). As a result, the "Bulls" lost their lead in the table and will enter the decisive phase of the season in second place, with Rapid in fifth. For the Green-Whites, it was only their fourth victory over the former serial champions in the last 39 championship duels.