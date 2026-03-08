Missed out on the top six
WSG Tirol beats GAK, but the miracle fails to materialize
WSG Tirol won 2-0 against Grazer AK on the 22nd match day of the domestic soccer Bundesliga. However, Rapid's 1-0 victory over Salzburg meant that the Tyroleans narrowly missed out on a place in the championship group.
Despite a clear home victory, WSG Tirol's dream of reaching the championship group of the Austrian Bundesliga did not come true. On Sunday, the Watteners celebrated an unchallenged 2-0 (2-0) victory against GAK in the last round of the regular season, but remained outside the top six due to Rapid's victory against Salzburg.
In seventh place, WSG were just two points behind Hartberg and Grün-Weiß. In the "Grande Finale," David Kubatta (10th) gave the Tyroleans an early lead. Shortly before half-time, GAK weakened themselves with a foul by Martin Kreuzriegler (42'). Just moments after going a man down, Ademola Ola-Adebomi (43') scored the decisive 2-0 goal. Despite their first Bundesliga victory against GAK, the Tyroleans will have to wait until 2020/21 to make their first appearance in the championship group.
Dream start for WSG
Suspended GAK coach Ferdinand Feldhofer had to watch the game from the stands, along with the 2,250 spectators at the Tivoli. From there, he saw WSG, who were desperate for a win, take the lead with their first chance. Kubatta rose highest to meet a cross from Johannes Naschberger and headed home.
The Wattener then retreated, and GAK gradually took control. Alexander Hofleitner stumbled with the ball as he ran towards the goal (26'), and the GAK striker also failed to beat Adam Stejskal with a powerful header (35'). In the midst of this long period of pressure, however, the visitors weakened themselves: Kreuzriegler kicked Nikolai Baden Frederisken in a scramble and was shown a red card after VAR review.
GAK harmless with a man down
The previously cautious WSG immediately capitalized on their numerical advantage. Ola-Adebomi scored with a spectacular outside-of-the-foot finish from a cross by Lukas Sulzbacher. After the break, the Tyroleans missed the chance to seal the win. Naschberger hit the crossbar with a volley (59'), and center back Jamie Lawrence missed a chance in front of goal in an unfamiliar role (76').
Despite making offensive substitutions, GAK were unable to pose a threat with a man down. After their success against Ried, the second-to-last team in the Bundesliga suffered another setback. The cushion to bottom-placed Blau-Weiß Linz is now three points after the points were shared.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
