WSG Tirol beats GAK, but the miracle fails to materialize

In seventh place, WSG were just two points behind Hartberg and Grün-Weiß. In the "Grande Finale," David Kubatta (10th) gave the Tyroleans an early lead. Shortly before half-time, GAK weakened themselves with a foul by Martin Kreuzriegler (42'). Just moments after going a man down, Ademola Ola-Adebomi (43') scored the decisive 2-0 goal. Despite their first Bundesliga victory against GAK, the Tyroleans will have to wait until 2020/21 to make their first appearance in the championship group.