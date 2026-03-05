At the Paralympics:
Austria boycotts the opening ceremony
On Friday, the XIV Paralympic Winter Games MILANO CORTINA 2026 will open in Verona. After several discussions, the Austrian Paralympic Committee (ÖPC) decided to join the boycott of several nations and not to send any athletes or team members to the opening ceremony.
Para-skier Michael Scharnagl and para-snowboarder Markus Schmidhofer, two Austrian athletes, and two coaches would have traveled to the opening ceremony. Further discussions were held on Thursday, and it is now certain that the Paralympic Team Austria will not be represented at the Arena di Verona.
"We very much hope that this will send a clear signal of support for Ukraine. At the IPC General Assembly, we voted against the reinstatement of the Russian and Belarusian committees, but had to support the democratic decision. After several discussions, it became clear that boycotting the opening ceremony in this case could send a clear signal of solidarity with Ukraine," says ÖPC President Maria Rauch-Kallat. "I am very proud of the athletes for supporting this decision in solidarity – they had been really looking forward to the march-in."
"We hope that this will end the discussion."
A volunteer will still carry the Austrian flag into the Arena di Verona. The pre-recorded video of the Paralympic Team Austria with the "flag duo" Veronika Aigner and Markus Salcher will be shown on TV during the opening ceremony.
Maria Rauch-Kallat makes it clear: "We hope that this will also end the discussion on this issue and that over the next ten days, all attention will be focused on the sport and fair competition. The athletes deserve that."
