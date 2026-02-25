Rottweiler attacked a group of children at a playground

Supervisor "dragged along"

The students were at the neighboring Schulertal playground with their supervisors at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday when a Rottweiler, which its owner (52) was walking on a leash, suddenly broke free. "A supervisor reacted immediately and grabbed the leash that the dog was dragging behind it as it ran," Hagendorf said. Although the woman was able to catch the leash, the Rottweiler dragged her behind it and she was unable to stop the dog attack.