Serious allegations of bullying against senior official

"Bullying diary" kept

The woman herself had also been found guilty in proceedings by the federal disciplinary authority: her deputy, who is said to be well disposed towards the superior in question, felt denounced by her. However, she lodged an appeal against this – and was subsequently acquitted by the Federal Administrative Court. The judges of the Senate were irritated by the fact that the deputy had kept a "bullying diary" against her boss from her first day at work, which was to be "viewed with particular caution."