Majority opposes referendum on compulsory military service
Two-thirds of Austrians want more direct democracy. However, conscription models are not a suitable topic for a referendum. Many want to vote on migration and integration.
Most Austrians would like to see more direct democracy. Two-thirds (66 percent) would like to be called upon to vote in referendums more often. However, the majority (53 percent) reject a referendum on military service. Even more people (60 percent) believe that such a referendum would not be worth the cost. These are the findings of a survey of 2,600 respondents conducted by the Institute for Demoscopy and Data Analysis on behalf of the "Krone" newspaper.
Other issues take priority
"Such a complex issue is not suitable for referendums. The question should be one that can be answered clearly with yes or no," says opinion pollster Christoph Haselmayer. "Although many citizens generally want more co-determination, on this specific issue the prevailing view is that political decisions should not be delayed further. If a vote is held nonetheless, other socio-political issues have higher priority," says Haselmayer.
These are the models under discussion:
There is a wide range of topics that the population would like to be asked about. Fifty-eight percent would like to express their opinion on migration and integration. Fifty-five percent would like to have a say in education and schooling, and 53 percent each in health, social affairs, and pensions.
"Austria Plus" model viewed positively
When it comes to compulsory military service, a clear majority of 56 percent trust the recommendations of experts, such as the Military Service Commission. More than a third (36 percent) do not trust them. At least 68 percent have heard of the "Austria Plus" model recommended by the commission. 31 percent are not familiar with it. 53 percent have a positive view of this model, which provides for a two-month extension of military service and two months of compulsory militia exercises. 38 percent view it negatively.
"Creating framework conditions"
Only 31 percent support the model with six months of military service and 100 days of militia exercises. 59 percent reject it. The model with four months of basic military service and 140 days of militia exercises receives the least support, with only 13 percent in favor.
Austrians consider structural improvements in training, equipment, and organization to be particularly important if military service is extended. This is demanded by 90 percent of respondents across all parties. "This is a clear mandate for politicians to first create the framework conditions for reforms before calling the population to the polls," says Haselmayer.
