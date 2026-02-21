Were they bribed?
Scandal involving Vienna police chiefs: money and revenge
A colonel and a chief inspector of the Vienna police are facing serious allegations: Were they bribed or not? The first details about the suspended top officials read like a good crime novel plot.
The confessions of the colorful "Mini-Benkos" Lukas Neugebauer cast a shadow over two top officials of the executive branch. The bankrupt real estate agent has made serious allegations of bribery against the two top officials, an officer and a chief inspector, who have been temporarily suspended from duty, according to a report in the "Krone" newspaper.
In interrogations, the 33-year-old failed young entrepreneur and ex-millionaire speaks of payments for information and illegal data queries via police computers.
Suspended officer investigated witnesses
Of course, the key witness for the prosecution is also still under intensive investigation on suspicion of numerous acts of fraud and corruption in construction projects. An explosive detail: a confidant led by the colonel (who also receives money for information according to strict rules) is said to have provided the corruption hunters with details about the "Mini-Benko." And the second accused economic expert and criminologist also investigated Neugebauer.
Police insiders are now whispering about a possible revenge campaign by the fallen real estate juggler against unpopular top officials. For the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA), however, the case was not too weak for court-ordered coercive measures.
Raids carried out
As a result, raids were carried out at the two police stations of the suspended executives and at their private addresses. This does not necessarily improve the already tense atmosphere between the executive and the judiciary.
The evaluation of confiscated data carriers and other records is now expected to shed light on the police affair.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
