Conscription debate
Peace agreement after coalition disputes
The ÖVP and NEOS recently clashed in the debate on compulsory military service. Now the three governing parties have come together and restarted the discussion process. Military spokespeople and club leaders met in parliament. Initially, the focus was on "licking wounds," as an insider told the "Krone" newspaper.
"After sufficient opinions have been discussed in recent weeks, the task now is to develop a common coalition position and then achieve the broadest possible majority for it. To this end, a first, positive, and constructive discussion took place today between the three coalition parties, the ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS," said the ÖVP club.
Meeting at the invitation of the ÖVP club
The meeting took place at the invitation of the ÖVP club. Among other things, the parties agreed on a schedule. This provides for "regular" meetings in the coming weeks. However, no substantive results are expected before the SPÖ party conference on March 7, according to reports.
The common goal is to "adapt Austria's defense capabilities to the current situation in light of new threats and the changed world." There is also agreement that military service and the militia should be made more attractive. The numerous recommendations and proposals made by the commission in this regard are to be "addressed immediately," according to the official statement by the ÖVP. The referendum demanded by Chancellor Christian Stocker was not mentioned.
Parallel to the official meetings, numerous other unofficial talks are taking place in the background. For example, Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) met former Defense Minister Mario Kunasek, who as governor of Styria has a significant say in the FPÖ, at the NCOs' Ball in Graz. The FPÖ's votes are important for extending civilian service, which requires a two-thirds majority.
Speaking of civilian service, this could play an important role, as it did in the referendum 13 years ago, because the SPÖ in particular is under pressure from affiliated organizations that urgently need civilian servants.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
