Curious: Woman paid for vignette but drove “invalid”

Nasty surprise with an expensive fine

But then came the nasty surprise! The 73-year-old promptly received several reminders from the Austrian authorities, but they were still sent to her German address. However, Rygol had just moved to Styria and, of course, re-registered her address. When she saw the reminders late – she had been sent around a dozen fines for allegedly driving without a valid vignette – she was surprised. "I'm not stupid enough to drive without a vignette for six months," she told the "Krone" newspaper. She quickly activated her voucher for the vignette ("luckily, I kept it") online, supposedly again.

According to Asfinag, it was the first activation. The code appears in the system for the first time in October 2025. Rygol: "I'm pretty tech-savvy for my age, I've been doing this with the vignette for years and didn't get any error messages when I paid last January. So I thought everything was fine."