Attempted murder in Vienna
Tortured and abused: Woman seriously injured
Attempted murder in Vienna: A young woman was found on Thursday in Vienna with serious injuries. She is believed to have been held captive in her apartment for an extended period of time, tortured, and possibly raped. The 26-year-old is currently fighting for her life. The perpetrator is being sought.
The crimes took place in the Landstraße district in the young woman's apartment. The victim's mother was apparently unable to reach her child and reported her missing to the police.
Abused and assaulted
At around 1 p.m., the young woman's apartment near the Schweizer Garten on the Belvedere side was searched. A horrific scene was revealed. The 26-year-old, a native of Upper Austria, was found seriously injured in the premises.
According to information from the "Krone" newspaper, the victim had bruises and welts. Scrape marks were also found on her body. There were also indications of a possible sexual assault.
"Lay in apartment for several days"
The victim was also severely dehydrated and appeared neglected, according to a spokesperson for the emergency services – the circumstances of her discovery could indicate that the 26-year-old had been held captive, tortured, and abused in her apartment for a long period of time. In any case, the police assume that the young woman had been lying in the apartment for several days.
"Very poor general condition"
"She was in very poor general condition," the emergency services spokesman continued, and was "very unresponsive." Due to her condition, she was unable to provide any information about the incidents. The young woman received first aid and was then taken to the emergency room of a hospital. According to the police, she is in critical condition.
The identity of the perpetrator of the bloody attack is still under investigation. The investigation is in full swing, and the victim's mother is to be questioned. Forensic investigators were still at work early Friday afternoon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
