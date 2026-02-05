Schicker out? Hoffenheim patron Hopp makes his decision

Bild and Kicker are now reporting that Schicker is also up for discussion. The sporting director has played a major role in the upswing of last year's relegation candidates. He is likely to be demoted to sporting director in a management reshuffle, which Schicker would not accept, according to information from dpa. "My goal is to continue TSG Hoffenheim's sporting success story. That's why my focus is on our top match on Sunday, when we face Bayern Munich," said Schicker, who has a contract until 2029.