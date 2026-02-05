Trouble for the billionaire
Schicker out? Hoffenheim patron Hopp makes his decision
Patron Dietmar Hopp is fighting back against reports that, in the power struggle at German Bundesliga club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, not only coach Christian Ilzer but also sporting director Andreas Schicker is about to leave! The 85-year-old said in a statement released by TSG that he would "support the Styrian with full conviction and with all my heart on our joint path to international soccer."
"Andi Schicker is a fantastic manager and a wonderful person. He is the architect and guarantor of our TSG's greatest sporting success in a very long time and represents all the fans and supporters of the club," said Hopp. The club, which was in danger of relegation last season, is currently in third place, just three points behind second-placed Dortmund.
Power struggle rages
A power struggle over Hopp's influence has been raging in Kraichgau for months. On Wednesday, TSG announced that it had mutually agreed to end its collaboration with marketing director Tim Jost. He had only taken office in December 2024 and is already the fourth executive to leave Hoffenheim. Markus Schütz (chairman of the management board) and Frank Briel (managing director of finance) were the first to be forced to vacate their posts.
Bild and Kicker are now reporting that Schicker is also up for discussion. The sporting director has played a major role in the upswing of last year's relegation candidates. He is likely to be demoted to sporting director in a management reshuffle, which Schicker would not accept, according to information from dpa. "My goal is to continue TSG Hoffenheim's sporting success story. That's why my focus is on our top match on Sunday, when we face Bayern Munich," said Schicker, who has a contract until 2029.
Club leadership to be re-elected
In addition, president Jörg Albrecht resigned for health reasons. With Schicker's departure, there is only one managing director left in the GmbH. The interim club chairman, Christoph Henssler, who comes from the ultra scene, has considerable influence due to Hopp's return of the majority of voting rights three years ago. He is considered an opponent of Hopp. The new president will be elected at the general meeting in March.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
