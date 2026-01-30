Three years after the tragedy
Death after liposuction: Late indictment in the Caro case
21-year-old law student Caro A. died in December 2022 in a private clinic in Vienna during liposuction as a result of oxygen deprivation. More than three years later, the anesthesiologist must now appear before the criminal court.
So now it's happening after all! After the proceedings against the Viennese anesthesiologist were resumed by the public prosecutor's office following their temporary suspension, the doctor has now been charged. He is accused of negligent homicide in the death of Caro A.
The "Krone" newspaper reported in detail on the tragic death of the 20-year-old during cosmetic surgery and helped to ensure that an ambiguous passage in the expert's report was corrected.
Prosecutor: Monitoring of vital signs not lege artis
What exactly happened on December 1, 2022, at the private clinic in downtown Vienna will now be clarified in a criminal trial, which will take place on April 14. The young law student had decided to undergo liposuction at the private clinic. After the procedure, the athletic student died as a result of oxygen deprivation.
Measurement on a finger with a gel nail?
The serious suspicion against the anesthesiologist: The monitoring of vital signs was not carried out lege artis, as no ECG was used during twilight sleep and pulse oximetry was performed on a fingertip with a gel nail.
"We hope, no, we actually expect that the truth will come to light through the witness hearings," says Caro's mother, relieved about the late indictment. "It can't be that two doctors and two surgical assistants don't notice respiratory arrest or don't see that the abdominal wall is no longer rising."
It cannot be that two doctors and two surgical assistants fail to notice respiratory arrest or fail to see that the abdominal wall is no longer rising.
Family hopes for answers
Mrs. A. had taken her daughter to the clinic that day. She had previously tried in vain to talk Caro out of the procedure. When she returned to pick up her only child after running a few errands, an ambulance with flashing lights was parked in front of the house. Questions that have haunted her ever since: Was an oxygen machine used? Where is the ECG? Or was a defibrillator used? The witnesses are under oath at the trial.
Victim's lawyer Sascha Flatz is also insisting on answers: "My clients hope for a full investigation and appropriate punishment, even if that won't bring their daughter back."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
