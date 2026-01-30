Death after liposuction: Late indictment in the Caro case

Family hopes for answers

Mrs. A. had taken her daughter to the clinic that day. She had previously tried in vain to talk Caro out of the procedure. When she returned to pick up her only child after running a few errands, an ambulance with flashing lights was parked in front of the house. Questions that have haunted her ever since: Was an oxygen machine used? Where is the ECG? Or was a defibrillator used? The witnesses are under oath at the trial.