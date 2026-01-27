Pilnacek’s last call was to Kurz

Dispute over Kurz's summons

A dispute has recently arisen between the NEOS and the ÖVP over Kurz's summons as a witness before the investigative committee. The Pinks want to summon Kurz, but the Blacks are not so enthusiastic. According to the Salzburger Nachrichten, the chancellor's party is said to have "friendly but firmly reminded its small coalition partner in the three-party government of the joint government program" behind the scenes. The FPÖ could also summon Kurz on its own, but has not yet decided to do so. However, this is likely to happen soon.