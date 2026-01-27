Vorteilswelt
Appeal to reckless drivers

Black ice forced Martin (24) onto the road

27.01.2026 05:55
The family is certain that Martin could have been saved if help had arrived immediately.
Von Oliver Papacek und Hannah Tilly

The grief over Martin Frey (24) runs deep, but now a new tragic detail has come to light. On the night of his death, the young man from Lower Austria was apparently walking on the roadside only because the sidewalk was completely icy and impassable. A fatal chain of circumstances—with deadly consequences...

As reported, the 24-year-old was hit by a car driven by a hitherto unknown driver on Achauer Straße in the municipality of Leopoldsdorf near Vienna on Saturday night. The driver left the young man seriously injured. A newspaper delivery man discovered Martin at around 4:25 a.m. and immediately alerted the emergency services – but any help came too late. The autopsy revealed fatal traumatic brain injury.

Family makes serious accusations
"Accidents can happen, but this is murder," Martin's father, Franz Frey, told the Krone newspaper through tears. The family is certain that Martin, a strong, healthy young man, could have been saved if he had received immediate medical attention.

The family is certain that their Martin could have been saved if help had arrived immediately.
What makes it particularly bad is that, according to the latest information, the sidewalk along the accident site was slippery as glass that night. Martin had no choice but to swerve onto the edge of the road. The fact that this is exactly what led to his demise is causing the family great despair.

Appeal to the driver who caused the accident
A wave of sympathy has swept over the relatives on social media, and the community is making an urgent appeal to the driver who fled the scene: "Turn yourself in!"

On the krone.at forum, numerous people also express their grief and bewilderment, but also their anger.

Goldfischerl
Goldfischerl
Das ist so unfassbar und traurig. Auf dem Bild sehe ich einen sehr sympathischen jungen Mann, der brutal aus dem Leben gerissen wurde. Ich wünsche der Familie ganz viel Kraft und hoffe, dass man den Fahrer findet.
Upvotes:70
Downvotes:5
Benutzer Avatar
Delphin07
Den Angehörigen, Freunden, Kollegen wünsche ich viel Kraft! Mögest du Martin deiner Familie ein guter Schutzengel sein...ruhe in Frieden :-(
Upvotes:15
Downvotes:5
Benutzer Avatar
Sunny1
Ich bin getern dort vorbeigekommen, habe die Kerzen und die Menschen gesehen. Mein tief empfundenes Beileid an die Familie. Das bringt niemanden zurück, aber es erging nicht nur ihnen so, dass man ihnen ein Kind auf diese Weise nahm.
Hoffentlich macht der Täter jetzt wenigstens das Richtige und stellt sich seiner Verantwortung.
Upvotes:56
Downvotes:5
Benutzer Avatar
BlackseaBoy61
Einfach nur traurig. Ein junges Leben endet so sinnlos – zurück bleiben Schmerz und Leere. Viel Kraft den Hinterbliebenen in dieser schweren Zeit.
Upvotes:13
Downvotes:5
Benutzer Avatar
Mortica
Unfassbar wie rücksichtslos und kalt unsere Gesellschaft geworden ist. Mein Beileid und viel Kraft in diesen schweren Stunden für Martins Familie und Freunde. Mögen sie einmal ihren Frieden wieder finden 🕯️😔
Upvotes:48
Downvotes:5
Benutzer Avatar
KroneLeser3579353
Aufrichtiges Beileid. Ein lieber Mensch wurde viel zu jung aus dem Leben gerissen. Sein Foto berührt das Herz. Ruhe sanft!
Upvotes:16
Downvotes:6

Investigations are ongoing – information requested
The Lower Austria State Criminal Police Office is continuing its investigations at full speed. Traces from the scene of the crime are being evaluated and information from the public is being examined. The Leopoldsdorf police are still asking for any relevant information on 059 133-3229.

