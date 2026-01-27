Appeal to reckless drivers
Black ice forced Martin (24) onto the road
The grief over Martin Frey (24) runs deep, but now a new tragic detail has come to light. On the night of his death, the young man from Lower Austria was apparently walking on the roadside only because the sidewalk was completely icy and impassable. A fatal chain of circumstances—with deadly consequences...
As reported, the 24-year-old was hit by a car driven by a hitherto unknown driver on Achauer Straße in the municipality of Leopoldsdorf near Vienna on Saturday night. The driver left the young man seriously injured. A newspaper delivery man discovered Martin at around 4:25 a.m. and immediately alerted the emergency services – but any help came too late. The autopsy revealed fatal traumatic brain injury.
Family makes serious accusations
"Accidents can happen, but this is murder," Martin's father, Franz Frey, told the Krone newspaper through tears. The family is certain that Martin, a strong, healthy young man, could have been saved if he had received immediate medical attention.
What makes it particularly bad is that, according to the latest information, the sidewalk along the accident site was slippery as glass that night. Martin had no choice but to swerve onto the edge of the road. The fact that this is exactly what led to his demise is causing the family great despair.
Appeal to the driver who caused the accident
A wave of sympathy has swept over the relatives on social media, and the community is making an urgent appeal to the driver who fled the scene: "Turn yourself in!"
On the krone.at forum, numerous people also express their grief and bewilderment, but also their anger.
Hoffentlich macht der Täter jetzt wenigstens das Richtige und stellt sich seiner Verantwortung.
Investigations are ongoing – information requested
The Lower Austria State Criminal Police Office is continuing its investigations at full speed. Traces from the scene of the crime are being evaluated and information from the public is being examined. The Leopoldsdorf police are still asking for any relevant information on 059 133-3229.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.