Driver who caused death fled
“Martin was left lying there like a wet rag”
Following the incomprehensible tragedy involving a 24-year-old man from Lower Austria, the community of Leopoldsdorf near Vienna is now hunting for the driver who caused his death. Martin Frey was hit by a vehicle and left to die. The State Criminal Police Office is investigating.
In the community of 5,500 souls just outside Vienna, there is endless grief. And anger – at a driver who took a young man's life on Saturday night and then fled like a coward.
As reported, the victim was discovered at around 4:25 a.m. on Achauer Straße by a newspaper delivery man. He immediately set the rescue chain in motion. But it was too late. According to the autopsy results, the Lower Austrian man died of a traumatic brain injury caused by a collision with a vehicle.
The deceased was Martin Frey: 24 years old, a talented athlete, a die-hard Rapid fan, an irreplaceable employee in the family business—but above all, a beloved son and brother. The fact that the driver simply fled the scene is unbearable for those left behind.
"This thought is destroying us."
"Accidents can happen, but this is murder," sighs his father Franz in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. "They just left him lying there like a wet rag – this thought is destroying us." The family is certain that Martin, a strong, healthy young man, could have been saved if he had received immediate help.
Investigations are in full swing
Since the weekend, the State Criminal Police Office has been investigating the case and evaluating evidence from the crime scene. The Leopoldsdorf police station is also accepting tips from the public at 059 133-3229.
So while the net is slowly closing in, someone out there is probably struggling with their conscience...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.