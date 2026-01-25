Can't handle inclines
“Electric junk”: Internet mocks broken-down bus
An electric bus that can't make it up the hill – passengers have to get out and walk: no joke! There have been several such incidents recently in Innsbruck. The operator has an explanation for this and hopes to find a solution to the problem soon. In any case, videos are going viral online, with the breakdowns causing a lot of ridicule.
"He who suffers the damage need not worry about the ridicule" – this well-known saying is certainly apt in this case. Videos of the broken-down buses are currently being viewed, shared, and commented on millions of times on social media channels. While others defend e-mobility – including in public transport – by highlighting the software problem and emphasizing that diesel vehicles can also break down at any time, the incidents in Innsbruck are grist to the mill for critics.
Passengers forced to walk uphill
What happened? The route from Innsbruck's Schusterbergweg to the Arzl district is steep. Apparently too steep for some electric buses. Passengers often have to get out and walk uphill because the vehicles cannot deliver their full power. This happened again last Wednesday afternoon.
"A super strong performance"
The "Krone" newspaper reported on this curious incident, which then sparked heated discussions and ridicule on various channels. Here is a small excerpt from the thousands of comments:
The passengers can be glad they didn't have to push the bus uphill as well.
Fairy1210
auf krone.at:
Pedals should be installed on the seats so that passengers can help push the bus. That would probably provide the necessary power.
Thinktank-Ableger
auf krone.at:
Super strong performance.
detlefpaul:
auf Instagram:
If it weren't so sad, it would almost be funny.
Manfred L.:
auf Facebook:
Welcome to the future: high-tech buses that capitulate in front of the mountain and motivate their passengers to go hiking.
Ottstorf86:
auf krone.at:
Software problem prevents full performance
When asked by "Krone," the Tyrol Transport Association said it regretted the inconvenience to passengers. At the same time, it also referred to the transport company that put the e-buses into service on the line in December.
The latter then provided the reason for these incidents: "There is an isolated software problem. It only occurs when driving uphill, which means that the buses cannot deliver their full power and this can lead to overheating." These were "teething problems" on the part of the manufacturer, it said.
A solution is expected in the near future. However, the manufacturer can only update the new software once it has been authorized. This could take up to two months. "We expect this to happen by the end of February or early March." As an emergency measure, the manufacturer has provided eight diesel buses, which are also in service.
No problems on other routes
According to the Tyrolean transport company, the problem only occurs on the Schusterbergweg incline. Even there, however, incidents are rare: "Ten buses drive up there every day. It's extremely rare." Such difficulties with new vehicles also occur with diesel products, "but it's not so noticeable."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
