“Electric junk”: Internet mocks broken-down bus

"He who suffers the damage need not worry about the ridicule" – this well-known saying is certainly apt in this case. Videos of the broken-down buses are currently being viewed, shared, and commented on millions of times on social media channels. While others defend e-mobility – including in public transport – by highlighting the software problem and emphasizing that diesel vehicles can also break down at any time, the incidents in Innsbruck are grist to the mill for critics.