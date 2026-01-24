Babler’s food list is too vegetarian for the ÖVP

Criticism of "low-price mania"

Criticism of the emotional debate on inflation comes from Günter Thumser, managing director of the Branded Goods Industry Association (MAV). He speaks literally of a "low-price mania" among supermarket chains. He says this is the only topic that matters anymore. This is linked to manufacturer bashing. But that would not reduce inflation, according to Thumser. He describes the VAT reduction for selected staple foods as an "expensive dip into the budget." He does not expect it to have a lasting effect.