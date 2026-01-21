Drama in Großarl
Tyrolean lifesavers themselves died in fatal avalanche
The two Tyroleans who died in the avalanche accident on the Finsterkopf in the Großarl Valley in Salzburg had themselves been active mountain rescuers for many years. Since then, there has been great consternation and grief, not only in their home town of Waidring (Kitzbühel district).
Since Saturday's avalanche tragedy, the mountain rescuers of the Waidring station have been in shock. No wonder: two of the dead, a 63-year-old and a 65-year-old from Waidring, had been members of the Waidring mountain rescue service for several decades.
They had been active mountain rescuers on numerous occasions. "We have lost good friends and comrades," is the deeply saddened response from the Waidring station.
Their deaths are a profound blow to village life in Waidring and to the Tyrolean mountain rescue service. The mountain rescue service shares in the grief of their relatives and comrades.
Ekkehard Wimmer, Landesleiter Bergrettung Tirol
Bild: Christof Birbaumer
Shock throughout the district
"They were experienced mountaineers and dedicated comrades who selflessly worked to ensure the safety of others in the alpine region," confirms Stefan Kurz-Lindner, district manager of the Kitzbühel Mountain Rescue Service. He adds: "Our thoughts and deepest sympathy go out to the families, relatives, and friends of the deceased."
Known far beyond the local area
But the grief extends beyond the local and district boundaries. Ekkehard Wimmer, regional director of the Tyrol Mountain Rescue Service from neighboring Walchsee, knew the two victims personally. "It is particularly tragic that two such active people had to leave this life," he said, expressing his dismay.
Deep cut in Tyrol Mountain Rescue
"As far as I know, they were very involved in village club life and widely known. Their deaths represent a deep cut in Waidring and in the entire Tyrolean Mountain Rescue Service. The Mountain Rescue Service shares in the grief of the relatives and comrades of the local station."
Victim was chairman of the local Alpine Club
As is well known, the avalanche tragedy struck a guided tour organized by the Austrian Alpine Club as part of a training course—ironically on the topic of "Ski touring 1x1 & avalanche emergencies." The 63-year-old victim was chairman of the Waidring section of the Alpine Club, while the 65-year-old was a member of the local section's committee. No wonder time seems to have almost stood still in Waidring.
