Tyrolean lifesavers themselves died in fatal avalanche

Victim was chairman of the local Alpine Club

As is well known, the avalanche tragedy struck a guided tour organized by the Austrian Alpine Club as part of a training course—ironically on the topic of "Ski touring 1x1 & avalanche emergencies." The 63-year-old victim was chairman of the Waidring section of the Alpine Club, while the 65-year-old was a member of the local section's committee. No wonder time seems to have almost stood still in Waidring.