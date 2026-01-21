Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Drama in Großarl

Tyrolean lifesavers themselves died in fatal avalanche

Nachrichten
21.01.2026 20:00
The mountain rescuers were unable to help their comrades.
The mountain rescuers were unable to help their comrades.(Bild: Bergrettung Pongau-Hundestaffel)
Porträt von Peter Freiberger
Von Peter Freiberger

The two Tyroleans who died in the avalanche accident on the Finsterkopf in the Großarl Valley in Salzburg had themselves been active mountain rescuers for many years. Since then, there has been great consternation and grief, not only in their home town of Waidring (Kitzbühel district).

0 Kommentare

Since Saturday's avalanche tragedy, the mountain rescuers of the Waidring station have been in shock. No wonder: two of the dead, a 63-year-old and a 65-year-old from Waidring, had been members of the Waidring mountain rescue service for several decades.

They had been active mountain rescuers on numerous occasions. "We have lost good friends and comrades," is the deeply saddened response from the Waidring station.

Zitat Icon

Their deaths are a profound blow to village life in Waidring and to the Tyrolean mountain rescue service. The mountain rescue service shares in the grief of their relatives and comrades.

Ekkehard Wimmer, Landesleiter Bergrettung Tirol

Bild: Christof Birbaumer

Shock throughout the district
"They were experienced mountaineers and dedicated comrades who selflessly worked to ensure the safety of others in the alpine region," confirms Stefan Kurz-Lindner, district manager of the Kitzbühel Mountain Rescue Service. He adds: "Our thoughts and deepest sympathy go out to the families, relatives, and friends of the deceased."

Known far beyond the local area
But the grief extends beyond the local and district boundaries. Ekkehard Wimmer, regional director of the Tyrol Mountain Rescue Service from neighboring Walchsee, knew the two victims personally. "It is particularly tragic that two such active people had to leave this life," he said, expressing his dismay.

Deep cut in Tyrol Mountain Rescue
"As far as I know, they were very involved in village club life and widely known. Their deaths represent a deep cut in Waidring and in the entire Tyrolean Mountain Rescue Service. The Mountain Rescue Service shares in the grief of the relatives and comrades of the local station."

Helicopters were also involved in the rescue operation in the Grossarl Valley.
Helicopters were also involved in the rescue operation in the Grossarl Valley.(Bild: Christian Kell)

Victim was chairman of the local Alpine Club
As is well known, the avalanche tragedy struck a guided tour organized by the Austrian Alpine Club as part of a training course—ironically on the topic of "Ski touring 1x1 & avalanche emergencies." The 63-year-old victim was chairman of the Waidring section of the Alpine Club, while the 65-year-old was a member of the local section's committee. No wonder time seems to have almost stood still in Waidring.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf