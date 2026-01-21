Restructuring of building materials retailer Quester fails

Founded in Vienna in 1934

Founded in Vienna in 1934, the company sells building materials and tiles to commercial and private customers in branches in Vienna, Lower Austria, Styria, and Carinthia. The cause of the insolvency was a drastic decline in sales since 2022 due to the crisis in the real estate and construction industry. By 2024, sales had fallen from €201 million to €130 million per year. Even before the insolvency proceedings were opened, the company had responded to the decline in sales with staff cuts and branch closures.