Bankruptcy petition
Restructuring of building materials retailer Quester fails
As creditor protection associations announced on Wednesday, the restructuring of the long-established insolvent Vienna-based building materials dealer Quester has failed.
According to the creditor protection associations AKV, KSV, and Creditreform, the reason for the failed restructuring was a petition for bankruptcy proceedings against Quester Holding GmbH, whose sole asset is all shares in the insolvent Quester Baustoffhandel GmbH, which is actually undergoing restructuring. The GmbH restructuring plan envisaged selling the shares in the holding company to an investor. This has now failed.
Backtracking on the restructuring plan
"The restructuring of Quester Baustoffhandel GmbH has thus failed," wrote KSV on Wednesday. According to AKV, Quester Baustoffhandel GmbH will have to "withdraw" its restructuring plan due to developments at the holding company. "Negotiations with the investor and the restructuring efforts of the debtor and Quester Baustoffhandel GmbH have failed."
The sale of the holding company was linked to a waiver of claims by the existing shareholders in order to enable the restructuring. According to Creditreform, the restructuring plan application has already been withdrawn by the GmbH.
Total claims amounting to over €16 million
The holding company is based in Munich. It has no employees, but three creditors with total claims of €16.4 million in the event of liquidation. Restructuring is not being sought. Creditor protection experts quickly anticipated the opening of bankruptcy proceedings.
Reorganization proceedings without self-administration were opened against Quester Baustoffhandel GmbH at the beginning of November 2025. According to Creditreform, 674 creditors filed claims totaling around €55 million at a so-called examination hearing on January 8 this year. Of these, €12 million were ultimately recognized. The majority of the disputed claims are still being examined, and further recognitions are expected.
Founded in Vienna in 1934
Founded in Vienna in 1934, the company sells building materials and tiles to commercial and private customers in branches in Vienna, Lower Austria, Styria, and Carinthia. The cause of the insolvency was a drastic decline in sales since 2022 due to the crisis in the real estate and construction industry. By 2024, sales had fallen from €201 million to €130 million per year. Even before the insolvency proceedings were opened, the company had responded to the decline in sales with staff cuts and branch closures.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
