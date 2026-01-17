Only the outstanding Odermatt faster than Kriechmayr

The Swiss was a few hundredths faster than Kriechmayr in every sector. "I can find two or three tenths, but eight tenths, God forbid. It's unbelievable what Odi has delivered again," said Kriechmayr, the two-time Wengen winner (2019, 2022). In February 2024, he also secured the last podium place for an Austrian in a World Cup downhill race to date, finishing second in Kvitfjell, and won World Championship silver last February. "Of course, it was bitter that we've been lagging behind so much for the last two years. But I didn't always worry about it," Kriechmayr admitted. The last Austrian downhill victory was 20 World Cup races ago.