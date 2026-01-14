Hidden in the basement
Girlfriend killed: Neighbors laughed in his face
After repeated arguments, Stefan S. strangled his 36-year-old girlfriend with a rope and then hid the body in the earth cellar. He then smiled at his neighbors for days!
An eerie silence and icy cold prevailed yesterday morning during the "Krone" local inspection in the Helenental district of the 2,000-strong community of Wilfersdorf in the Weinviertel region. A classic "Brettldorf" with some extremely dilapidated houses.
Violence was the order of the day
One of these houses had been home to 47-year-old Stefan S. and his partner Joyce P. (36) since last year. According to neighbors, the Austrian and the German woman with Caribbean roots had been addicted to drugs and alcohol from the start. Violence was often the order of the day, and both had already been issued official warnings. The last police call in the summer: she dialed 911 because he refused to give her her bank card.
Another relationship dispute then escalated completely on January 5: According to his statement during questioning, S. was threatened and attacked with a knife by the victim. Allegedly with two knife wounds to the back. "There are also two slight scratches on the man's back," said a criminal investigator.
During the alleged fight, the murder suspect suddenly grabbed a rope and strangled his girlfriend, the mother of a daughter. He then walked with the body to the adjacent earth cellar and laid the remains there.
Neighbor: "He smiled at us"
"We didn't see anything, everything was normal. He had been out walking several times over the last few days and smiled at us," said neighbor Renate B. For her, the crime comes as a surprise, even though her children have also been victims of the violent neighbors: "The woman beat up my daughter with a stick in October, so we filed a complaint."
S. confided in an acquaintance on Tuesday evening and then confessed during police questioning. He is now in custody!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.