“That would probably have saved this woman’s life”

One of the numerous avalanches in Tyrol ended in the death of a local woman at the weekend. The 58-year-old had been skiing down the north-west side of Gilfert (2,506 meters) on Sunday. Several ski tourers were in the area on Sunday, and there was an avalanche warning level of 2 – moderate danger. "But there were places with drifts of snow," emphasizes alpine police officer Gerhard Daum.