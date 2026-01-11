Relief in St. Anton
Avalanche alert in Arlberg: Large-scale search operation underway
Warnings had been issued about the risk of large avalanches – and rightly so, as it now turns out: there were several rescue operations in Tyrol on Sunday – two in St. Anton am Arlberg within a very short time. A search for possible victims lasted for hours on the Gampen – but the all-clear has now been given and the search operation has been called off. The danger level in this area is currently 4 out of 5.
At around 11:15 a.m., an avalanche warning was issued in St. Anton. "In the Gampen area, in the ski resort away from the secured slopes," as the Tyrol control center told "Krone" when asked. Winter sports enthusiasts had been spotted in the affected area. There was talk of four to five people. It was initially unclear whether anyone had actually been buried.
One person taken to hospital by helicopter
In any case, a large search operation was launched, involving helicopters, mountain rescue, dog handlers, and ski patrol. One person was injured by the avalanche and was flown to the hospital by emergency helicopter.
The search was unsuccessful. No one was buried.
Kurt Hüttl, Bergrettung St. Anton
Search operation now over
At around 1:30 p.m., the all-clear was finally given. As Kurt Hüttl, head of the St. Anton mountain rescue service, explained to "Krone" when asked, the operation had been concluded. "The search was unsuccessful. There were no buried victims." Contrary to other reports, the avalanche did not partially descend onto a ski slope. "It all took place in open terrain away from the slopes."
Another avalanche in St. Anton
Shortly after 12 noon, there was another avalanche alert in St. Anton. This time on the Galzig. A winter sports enthusiast was apparently swept away by masses of snow and injured. The victim received prompt medical attention. There were likely no other people involved in this case.
At around 12:30 p.m., the Tyrol control center issued another avalanche warning. An avalanche occurred on the Rofan in the Grubersee area. Mountain rescue and helicopters were alerted. Although a winter sports enthusiast was apparently caught in the snow, he was uninjured.
Further operations in the lowlands
There were also operations on Sunday morning in the Zillertal and in the Kitzbühel district. An avalanche had been reported in Tux, but there were no initial reports of anyone being buried or injured. And an avalanche occurred in Jochberg at around 10:45 a.m.
Partly level 4: High danger in the Oberland!
Due to heavy snowfall in recent days coupled with strong winds, the Tyrol Avalanche Warning Service issued the second-highest danger level (level 4 – high avalanche danger) on Sunday for the Silvretta, Verwall, Lechtal Alps, and Allgäu Alps regions.
"Exercise caution away from the slopes"
The province had already appealed to winter sports enthusiasts in advance to exercise caution in open terrain. "Winter sports enthusiasts should be aware that spontaneous avalanche activity is to be expected and that avalanches can be triggered quite easily in some cases," Norbert Lanzanasto from the avalanche warning service emphasized on Saturday.
In the other western regions of North Tyrol, as well as the Zillertal Alps and the Hohe Tauern, avalanche danger level 3 (considerable danger) applies.
