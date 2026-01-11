Avalanche alert in Arlberg: Large-scale search operation underway

Warnings had been issued about the risk of large avalanches – and rightly so, as it now turns out: there were several rescue operations in Tyrol on Sunday – two in St. Anton am Arlberg within a very short time. A search for possible victims lasted for hours on the Gampen – but the all-clear has now been given and the search operation has been called off. The danger level in this area is currently 4 out of 5.