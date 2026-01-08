First guest patient from Lower Austria sues the City of Vienna

Calls for help to the patient advocate

According to the governor, numerous Lower Austrians have contacted the Lower Austrian patient advocate following an appeal. "We should return to a common path throughout Austria. It cannot be that foreign citizens with a Vienna registration form, who may never have paid into the system, are treated in Vienna hospitals and Lower Austrians are not, just because they are Lower Austrians. Many of my fellow citizens report that they have spent months preparing for scheduled operations, which were then canceled at short notice. This has unnecessarily prolonged their suffering," said Mikl-Leitner.