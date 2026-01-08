Grandpa's politics
Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai breaks her silence
For many, she is the most beautiful face of the Trump dynasty: Donald Trump's eldest granddaughter, Kai. The student recently surprised listeners of Logan Paul's podcast with the revelation that she is anything but a fanatical supporter of her grandfather's politics. Instead, the 18-year-old advocates moderate political views.
Although Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter says she "totally loves US politics," she has no plans to run for office herself in the near future: "I don't want anything to do with politics, it's a very dangerous thing.
When Paul asked her if she considered Kamala Harris an enemy during the election campaign, Kaia's answer was clear and concise: "There was never any bad blood because I'm pretty much in the middle. They were competing against each other, and of course I'm going to support my grandfather as a member of my family — but that's it."
That way, "everyone would be happier."
The passionate golfer from the University of Miami would like to see both political sides meet in the middle more often and find common ground: "I think everyone would be happier. But there are too many extreme people on the radical left and the radical right."
For Kai, social media and its algorithms are largely to blame for the fact that the political divide in the country has become even deeper: "There are hardly any things on social media that are moderate and nuanced. They only provide one-sided views, which makes some people go crazy. They believe everything they read." Is she referring to her grandfather's supporters in the White House?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.