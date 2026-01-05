Vorteilswelt
Photo surfaced

Burglars pack a safe into this car on a ski slope

Nachrichten
05.01.2026 18:00
A photo that has emerged shows the suspected getaway vehicle.
A photo that has emerged shows the suspected getaway vehicle.(Bild: zVg, Krone KREATIV)

The case of a stolen safe, in which thieves fled to their car via a ski slope, caused quite a stir. Now photos have emerged showing the suspects. The "Krone" community also joined in the discussion.

As reported, the night on Sunday will probably be remembered for a long time by the owners of a pub in Fieberbrunn! At around 3.25 a.m., unknown thieves broke into the Alm and broke a safe out of its moorings. They then carried it out of the building and made a cinematic escape.

Dragged across the ski slope
They dragged the safe across an adjacent ski slope and loaded it into a car. Witnesses saw them loading it and called the emergency services. Pictures now show how this happened. "According to the current state of the investigation, there were two perpetrators," explained the police in Fieberbrunn when asked by the "Krone".

Here, the suspects stow the safe in a car.
Here, the suspects stow the safe in a car.(Bild: zVg, Krone KREATIV)

A manhunt was immediately launched. Officers from the nearby Saalfelden police station in Salzburg were able to arrest two Romanians aged 47 and 50. However, further investigations are ongoing.

The Fieberbrunn police station also confirmed that the getaway vehicle had previously got stuck in the snow: "But nobody had to push the car or help."

"They're getting bolder and bolder!"
The reaction from Krone users also shows that this was no everyday coup. One reader, for example, considers the approach to be particularly brazen: "The thieves are getting bolder and bolder!"

Another had a suggestion for the duo to prevent them from committing a crime next time: "I would have arranged for THEM to carry the safe back." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

