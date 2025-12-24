“A spark of warmth”: “Krone” readers as the Christ Child

10,000 euros: "Social commitment is firmly anchored in Raiffeisen's tradition. Once again, it is therefore important to us to support those people for whom high heating costs represent a major challenge in the cold season," says Josef Strobl (left), CEO Raiffeisen Bank International, to "Krone" publisher Christoph Dichand. (Bild: Eva Manhart)

10,000 euros: "In times of rising living costs, the 'A spark of warmth' initiative is more important than ever. That's why we are once again participating to help exactly where the need is greatest," assures Gregor Pilgram, CEO of Generali Versicherung, pictured with "Krone" editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann (right). (Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)

10,000 euros: "We want to help ensure that energy costs do not become a burden. With the 'A spark of warmth' project, we can provide targeted support to people in difficult circumstances," Bernd Neider, Managing Director of MAXENERGY, confirmed to Caritas Vienna Director Klaus Schwertner (left) at the symbolic handover of the cheque. (Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)

10,000 euros: "We are delighted about our annual support for the campaign. This initiative is particularly close to our hearts at Manner. Because with every spark of warmth, we also give a bit of hope and the feeling of not being alone," said Dieter Messner, CEO of Manner, and press spokeswoman Karin Steinhart (left) to Barbara Stöckl. (Bild: Martin A. Jöchl)