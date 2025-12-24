Vorteilswelt
More important than ever!

“A spark of warmth”: “Krone” readers as the Christ Child

Nachrichten
24.12.2025 16:00
Krone readers have been giving people in need a "spark of warmth" for almost 20 years.
Krone readers have been giving people in need a "spark of warmth" for almost 20 years.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Irina Schmidt/stock.adobe.com)

Christmas is a time for reflection and love. But for many, the holidays are unfortunately a major financial challenge - many people even find it difficult to adequately heat their homes for themselves and their loved ones on Christmas Eve. Thanks to the "A spark of warmth" campaign, "Krone" readers have been able to give a little hope this year too.

0 Kommentare

For almost 20 years, Caritas, Kronen Zeitung and its readers have been helping people in need to pay their heating and energy costs so that they don't have to freeze in winter. A gesture of charity and hope. Even your small contribution of 30 euros can make a big difference for these people and make the winter warmer for poor people.

You can donate here:

Caritas

Because: Anyone can find themselves in a financial crisis through no fault of their own. A serious illness, job loss, unexpected necessary expenses or other strokes of fate can throw your entire life off course. If the account balance is also in a mess, the situation becomes almost hopeless for some. 

The situation has become even worse since 2022 due to inflation: skyrocketing energy and food prices are still causing problems for many. 

10,000 euros: "Social commitment is firmly anchored in Raiffeisen's tradition. Once again, it is ...
10,000 euros: "Social commitment is firmly anchored in Raiffeisen's tradition. Once again, it is therefore important to us to support those people for whom high heating costs represent a major challenge in the cold season," says Josef Strobl (left), CEO Raiffeisen Bank International, to "Krone" publisher Christoph Dichand.(Bild: Eva Manhart)
10,000 euros: "In times of rising living costs, the 'A spark of warmth' initiative is more ...
10,000 euros: "In times of rising living costs, the 'A spark of warmth' initiative is more important than ever. That's why we are once again participating to help exactly where the need is greatest," assures Gregor Pilgram, CEO of Generali Versicherung, pictured with "Krone" editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann (right).(Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)
10,000 euros: "We want to help ensure that energy costs do not become a burden. With the 'A ...
10,000 euros: "We want to help ensure that energy costs do not become a burden. With the 'A spark of warmth' project, we can provide targeted support to people in difficult circumstances," Bernd Neider, Managing Director of MAXENERGY, confirmed to Caritas Vienna Director Klaus Schwertner (left) at the symbolic handover of the cheque.(Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)
10,000 euros: "We are delighted about our annual support for the campaign. This initiative is ...
10,000 euros: "We are delighted about our annual support for the campaign. This initiative is particularly close to our hearts at Manner. Because with every spark of warmth, we also give a bit of hope and the feeling of not being alone," said Dieter Messner, CEO of Manner, and press spokeswoman Karin Steinhart (left) to Barbara Stöckl.(Bild: Martin A. Jöchl)
15,000 euros: "It is a great pleasure for us that our loyal customers have made it possible for ...
15,000 euros: "It is a great pleasure for us that our loyal customers have made it possible for us to support the campaign again this year. We have been able to extend our social commitment to other organizations and are grateful to be able to help," said Ernst Mayr, Managing Director of Fussl Modestraße, to editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann.(Bild: Martin A. Jöchl)

One in seven people is at risk of poverty
1.28 million people in this country are considered to be at risk of poverty - in other words, one in seven Austrians is affected. 336,000 people were living in absolute poverty in 2024. This means that they can no longer afford essentials such as heating, food or clothing. 79,000 children and young people live in absolute poverty. That's almost twice as many as before the crisis: in 2022, it was "only" 44,000.

Barbara Stöckl has been the patron of the "A spark of warmth" aid campaign organized by "Krone" ...
Barbara Stöckl has been the patron of the "A spark of warmth" aid campaign organized by "Krone" and Caritas for many years.(Bild: Reinhard Holl)

Stöckl: "Preventing someone from falling out of the system"
Patron Barbara Stöckl explains the importance of this campaign: "Bridging the gap can prevent someone from falling out of the system." The "Krone" ombudswoman knows: "For many, the support doesn't just mean financial help, but also the feeling of being seen - that someone is there and says: You're not alone."

How "A spark of warmth" helps

  1. Heating cost subsidies - so that heating and electricity can be paid for
  2. Energy advice - to save costs in the long term
  3. Repairs where necessary - for example for defective boilers or poorly insulated homes

Do you need help?

  • A team of volunteers is available on 05 17 76 300 from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide first aid over the phone at a local rate.
  • 69 Caritassocial advice centers offer individual, practical support.
  • The Caritas online guide leads you quickly and easily to the right help.
Kurt S. aus Kärnten
Hilfe nach einer hohen Stromnachzahlung

The fates are very different: Kurt S. (name changed), a single parent from Carinthia who sacrificially cares for his young daughter, got into trouble with a high electricity back payment caused by the radiant heaters in his cold old apartment. Thanks to the donations from our "A spark of warmth" campaign, we were able to help the father with the electricity costs.

Kurt S. can laugh again - thanks to "Ein Funken Wärme", he and his daughter don't have to freeze ...
Kurt S. can laugh again - thanks to "Ein Funken Wärme", he and his daughter don't have to freeze in their cold old apartment.(Bild: Caritas)

An energy consultant also gave good tips - food vouchers and discount cards, which can be used to visit excursion destinations free of charge, provided additional support for the small family during this difficult time.

Milanka J. aus Wien
„Bei einer kleinen Pension zählt jeder Euro“

Milanka J. from Vienna devoted her entire life to looking after her family. First for the children, then for her husband who needed care. Despite her frugal lifestyle and the move to a smaller apartment, her small pension was not enough to live on. Out of shame, the widow took a long time to ask for support - until a high energy bill almost made her despair.

Milanka J. (65) would like to earn some extra money in her pension - but after four slipped ...
Milanka J. (65) would like to earn some extra money in her pension - but after four slipped discs, the former cleaner is no longer physically able to do so.(Bild: Johannes Hloch)

Although the 65-year-old only heats her living room and bathroom sparingly in winter, the additional payment amounted to several hundred euros. "A spark of warmth" could also make a big difference here. "When you have a small pension, every euro counts," said the great-grandmother of two, delighted with the support from Krone readers. 

Every donation - large or small - helps to keep people in acute need warm in their homes. With this in mind, we would like to wish you and your families a Merry Christmas!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf