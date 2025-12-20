White surprise:
The Christ Child probably has snow in his luggage this year
Sometimes things turn out differently than expected. In the case of the Christmas weather, the surprise that the meteorologists have up their sleeves is probably a very pleasant one for many. Just in time for Christmas Eve, there should be snowflakes in large parts of the country - in Styria and Klagenfurt they are almost certain.
Due to the high temperatures, nobody has really believed in a white Christmas for weeks. However, the latest forecast from Ubimet's weather experts for the festive season is surprising: just in time for Christmas Eve, Mother Hulda is likely to lend the Christ Child a helping hand to ensure snowflakes for Christmas in many places.
Flakes fall down to 300 meters
A cold easterly current blows across the country from December 24. In combination with one of the notorious and precipitation-rich Italian lows, there is a high chance of snow, especially in the south and south-east. The snow line there will drop to 300 meters during the course of the day on Christmas Eve, and on Christmas night it could also snow lightly in the Danube region and in the south-eastern lowlands.
Just in time for Christmas Eve, an increasingly cold easterly current will prevail throughout Austria. The snow line will drop to around 300 meters during the course of the day.
90 percent chance of snow in the south
At minus three to plus five degrees in the country, there is a 50 to 60 percent chance of a blanket of snow, especially in Graz and Klagenfurt, with a 90 percent chance of snow there on the 24th. In Bregenz and Innsbruck, the probability is only five to ten percent (snow cover) and 10 to 15 percent (snowflakes), according to meteorologist Michele Salmi. It is therefore not unlikely that snow will fall, with only the far west likely to see a green Christmas this time.
Skiing weather from foehn to cold and poor visibility
On the mountains, the situation is divided into two parts: From Vorarlberg to the northern foothills of the Alps, foehn and fine weather will dominate, while the rest of the country will see overcast weather with a few snowflakes. Skiers can expect the onset of snowfall, temperatures below freezing and poor visibility, plus brisk winds, especially on December 24. On December 25 and 26, it will remain sunny in foehn areas and overcast and windy in the rest of the mountains.
Fog records and months with the least sunshine
Sun worshippers in the lowlands, on the other hand, will have to wait a little longer: In Linz, Eisenstadt and St. Pölten, there is even the threat of a record-breaking December. So far, Linzers have only enjoyed one hour of sunshine, and Viennese and Eisenstadters only seven. Incidentally, the negative record in St. Pölten is 25 hours of sunshine (December 2007), in Eisenstadt 20 hours (December 1985). In contrast, the 70 hours of sunshine recorded by Innsbruck up to December 19 seem completely illusory for all those plagued by fog. Graz is in second place with 44 hours so far, followed by Salzburg with 38 hours.
