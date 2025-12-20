The Christ Child probably has snow in his luggage this year

Fog records and months with the least sunshine

Sun worshippers in the lowlands, on the other hand, will have to wait a little longer: In Linz, Eisenstadt and St. Pölten, there is even the threat of a record-breaking December. So far, Linzers have only enjoyed one hour of sunshine, and Viennese and Eisenstadters only seven. Incidentally, the negative record in St. Pölten is 25 hours of sunshine (December 2007), in Eisenstadt 20 hours (December 1985). In contrast, the 70 hours of sunshine recorded by Innsbruck up to December 19 seem completely illusory for all those plagued by fog. Graz is in second place with 44 hours so far, followed by Salzburg with 38 hours.