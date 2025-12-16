Video emerges
Couple dies trying to stop assassin
Almost everyone now knows Ahmed al-Ahmed, the "hero of Bondi Beach", who snatched the gun from an assassin in Sydney. Now another case of civil courage has come to light - but with a tragic ending ...
Boris (69) and Sofia (61) Gurman are at the center of the story. According to Australian media reports, the Jewish couple, who have lived in the Bondi district for decades, attacked one of the shooters after he had parked his vehicle near the bridge from which the perpetrators opened fire on the Hanukkah celebration.
Bystander fought with assailant
Dashcam footage now circulating on social media shows Boris running towards the perpetrator and trying to wrest the gun from him while his wife remains by his side. You can see how the brave passer-by in the lilac shirt wrestles with the future mass murderer for the gun, occasionally falling to the ground. Then he holds the killer's gun. His wife stands next to him - visibly shocked.
Video: Passer-by tried to stop the shooter on Bondi Beach
The footage also shows the perpetrators' car with a flag of the terrorist organization "Islamic State" stretched across the windscreen.
Couple died in each other's arms
However, according to Australian media, the attacker then regained the upper hand and shot the couple at close range. They thus became the first victims of the Bondi Beach attack. According to family members, they died in each other's arms. Friends confirmed their deaths on Tuesday after the couple were initially thought to be missing. The Gurmans are survived by a son. The couple would have celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary in January.
"Hero of Sydney" requires multiple operations
Meanwhile, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited the man who overpowered one of the attackers in hospital. The 43-year-old Ahmed al-Ahmed is a "true Australian hero. He is very humble," Albanese told reporters. Al-Ahmed, who was born in Syria, had grabbed the attacker from behind and, after a brief struggle, snatched the weapon from him, as footage clicked millions of times on social networks shows. He suffered gunshot wounds to the shoulder and had to undergo several operations.
Premier: We want to eradicate anti-Semitism
The government classified Sunday's act as an anti-Semitic terrorist attack. When asked by ABC Sydney whether he felt he had done enough to combat anti-Semitism in his country, Premier Albanese replied: "We are doing what we can." They would continue to take action against anti-Semitism. "We want to eradicate anti-Semitism. That is the goal."
