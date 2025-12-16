Couple dies trying to stop assassin

Boris (69) and Sofia (61) Gurman are at the center of the story. According to Australian media reports, the Jewish couple, who have lived in the Bondi district for decades, attacked one of the shooters after he had parked his vehicle near the bridge from which the perpetrators opened fire on the Hanukkah celebration.

Bystander fought with assailant

Dashcam footage now circulating on social media shows Boris running towards the perpetrator and trying to wrest the gun from him while his wife remains by his side. You can see how the brave passer-by in the lilac shirt wrestles with the future mass murderer for the gun, occasionally falling to the ground. Then he holds the killer's gun. His wife stands next to him - visibly shocked.

Video: Passer-by tried to stop the shooter on Bondi Beach