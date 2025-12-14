Sydney: Courageous passer-by wrestles down assassin

Stocker: "Standing with Australia"

"Our hearts are with them," Herzog said. "The heart of the entire nation of Israel is taking a beating at this moment as we pray for the recovery of the injured, pray for them and pray for those who have lost their lives." Austria's Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker also expressed his shock in a reaction on the short message platform X. "In these dark hours, we stand united at the side of our strategic partner Australia in the fight against violence, hatred and anti-Semitism." The head of government also conveyed his deepest condolences.