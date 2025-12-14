Snatches the gun from him
Sydney: Courageous passer-by wrestles down assassin
An anti-Semitic attack in Australia with at least 12 dead, including an assassin, is causing horror. The courageous actions of a brave passer-by may have prevented an even greater bloodbath - he is already being celebrated as the "Hero of Sydney".
And rightly so, as the previously unknown man watched from the parking lot as one of the assassins opened fire on participants at the Jewish Festival of Lights on Bondi Beach and did not hesitate for long. The man lunged at the gunman and wrestled him to the ground. Footage of the scene spread like wildfire on the internet
After the successful attack on one of the black-clad attackers, the "Hero of Sydney" took his long gun and threatened the terrorist (see video below). He then fled to his accomplice on a bridge, where the two hid until the police arrived and fired a few more shots.
Bomb and other suspicious objects found
In the meantime, the police have already confirmed twelve deaths. Among them is one of the attackers who was shot when he was arrested. The police also reported that a number of suspicious objects - apparently including a homemade bomb - were being investigated by special forces in the vicinity of the crime scene, and that an exclusion zone had been set up. The police urgently warned the public not to be in the vicinity and spoke of an ongoing police operation.
According to media reports, there were around 2,000 people on the beach at the time of the attack, many of whom belonged to the Jewish community celebrating Hanukkah. Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke of a "shocking and disturbing" incident. Rescue workers were on the scene and "fighting to save lives".
Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke of an attack by "vile terrorists" on the Jewish community. "At these very moments, our sisters and brothers in Sydney, Australia, have been attacked by vile terrorists - in an extremely cruel attack on Jews who had gathered to light the first Hanukkah candle on Bondi Beach," Herzog said, according to his office in Jerusalem.
Stocker: "Standing with Australia"
"Our hearts are with them," Herzog said. "The heart of the entire nation of Israel is taking a beating at this moment as we pray for the recovery of the injured, pray for them and pray for those who have lost their lives." Austria's Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker also expressed his shock in a reaction on the short message platform X. "In these dark hours, we stand united at the side of our strategic partner Australia in the fight against violence, hatred and anti-Semitism." The head of government also conveyed his deepest condolences.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.