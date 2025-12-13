Game turned around
TSV Hartberg go into the winter break with a home win
TSV Hartberg score twice in six minutes and turn the game around against WSG Tirol. The Styrians win 2:1 at home and move up to fourth place in the Bundesliga.
After two unsuccessful attempts, TSV Hartberg have once again notched up a win in the Bundesliga. The Styrians won 2:1 at home against WSG Tirol on Saturday after a half in which they were outnumbered and are therefore in fourth place, at least until Sunday. Moritz Wels put the visitors ahead (48'), Jürgen Heil (64') and Elias Havel (70'/penalty) turned the game around. Shortly before the break, WSG professional David Kubatta and his coach Philipp Semlic were sent off.
Opening phase with few chances
The game remained without highlights for a long time, apart from a solo run by Youba Diarra in the 22nd minute. The midfielder was already past WSG goalkeeper Adam Stejskal, but then put the ball too far in front of him and was unable to finish. WSG only made a half-promising appearance in front of the opposing goal with a harmless Wels volley (30') and weakened themselves shortly before the break.
Red for Kubatta
Kubatta was shown the red card in stoppage time of the first half after a free-kick decision for criticizing referee Stefan Ebner, which upset coach Semlic so much that he was also shown the red card. Despite this loss, the visitors got off to the best possible start after the break - Nikolai Baden Frederiksen played a free-kick flat into the sixteen, Wels was quicker than the TSV defense and beat goalkeeper Anmar Helac, the substitute for the suspended Tom Hülsmann, with a sharp shot under the crossbar.
Hartberg became stronger when outnumbered
However, WSG then had to pay tribute to their numerical disadvantage. Hartberg became stronger and equalized thanks to Heil. The captain flicked the ball over Stejskal and into the far corner. Six minutes later, substitute Lukas Fridrikas went down relatively easily after a duel with Marco Boras, Ebner decided on a penalty, the VAR had no objections, and Havel scored safely.
WSG never came back
The Tyroleans then fought valiantly to avoid their second defeat in a row. However, Watten were unable to create any serious chances, which is why they remain in tenth place in the table. To make matters worse, key player Matthäus Taferner had to leave the pitch in the first half with a foot injury.
Bundesliga (17th round):
TSV Hartberg - WSG Tirol 2:1 (0:0)
Hartberg, Profertil Arena, refereed by Ebner.
Goals: 0:1 (48.) Wels 1:1 (64.) Heil 2:1 (70.) Havel (penalty)
Hartberg: Helac - Heil, Spendlhofer, H. Coulibaly - Kovacevic (66. Prokop), Diarra, Markus, Kainz (66. Fridrikas), Vincze - Hoffmann (66. Drew), Havel (88. Mijic)
WSG: Stejskal - Boras, Lawrence, Kubatta - Naschberger, Taferner (28. Vötter), Müller, Böckle - Baden Frederiksen (78. Hinterseer), Ola-Adebomi (59. Anselm), Wels
Red cards: Kubatta (45.+7/criticism of referee), Semlic (WSG coach/45.+8/criticism of referee)
Yellow cards: Coulibaly, Diarra or Ola-Adebomi, Vötter
