TSV Hartberg go into the winter break with a home win

Red for Kubatta

Kubatta was shown the red card in stoppage time of the first half after a free-kick decision for criticizing referee Stefan Ebner, which upset coach Semlic so much that he was also shown the red card. Despite this loss, the visitors got off to the best possible start after the break - Nikolai Baden Frederiksen played a free-kick flat into the sixteen, Wels was quicker than the TSV defense and beat goalkeeper Anmar Helac, the substitute for the suspended Tom Hülsmann, with a sharp shot under the crossbar.